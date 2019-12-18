Paul Tiburzi

Attorney

DLA Piper

Paul A. Tiburzi wanted to be an FBI agent, inspired by his father, Salvatore, who was a sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department. He told him to go to law school after graduating from Loyola College.

Graduating second in his class from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Tiburzi decided to pursue a career in the legal field joining Piper and Marbury.

Focusing on public and sports law and administrative litigation at the firm which later became DLA Piper, Tiburzi has served as Maryland legislative counsel to multiple Fortune 500 companies.

He was a managing partner at the firm for 14 years and is chair of their state public policy and administrative law practice.

“I’ve been blessed with many, many great clients over the years and I really enjoy working with (them) and helping to solve their problems,” he said.

Tiburzi was his firm’s representative to the Greater Baltimore Committee for nearly a decade before he was elected chair less than two years ago.

“I love the city,” he said. “I was born and raised in Baltimore. I like dealing with the problems that my city faces. … I could have gone someplace else but I chose to stay here because I love the city so much. The GBC historically has always helped deal with those problems and so it is an honor to be part of it.”

He is driven by a love of what he does daily and a dedication to help others. “I enjoy attacking the day every day and coming into the office or going to Annapolis or going downtown to be with my friends at the GBC,” he said. “It is all very challenging and stimulating.”