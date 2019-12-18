Peggy Naleppa

Retired President and CEO

Peninsula Regional Medical Center

Peggy Naleppa says real leaders see opportunities, which is why the retired president and CEO of Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Peninsula Regional Health System has started coaching executives on leadership.

Naleppa, a registered nurse, began her 40-year health care career as director of neurosurgical services at George Washington University Medical Center in Washington and retired as president and CEO of what was the eighth-largest health system in Maryland. She shares what she’s learned with leaders to boost their confidence, motivation and authenticity.

“My observations, studies and research show that real leaders have a consistent edge … all have unrealistic expectations, they believe that every problem has a solution … they do not accept the concept that they are powerless to change things,” she wrote.

Naleppa received the American College of Healthcare Executives’ Maryland Chapter Senior Leadership Regents award for her lifelong contributions to health care in the state. She has been named Businesswoman of the Year by the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and joined The Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence, having been selected as a Top 100 Woman three times. In 2016 she joined the Circle of Leadership when she was named by The Daily Record as one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs for the third time.

Success comes from embracing change, building interdependence and leading flexibly, she wrote.

“Declare a war on cynicism, it’s a dangerous enemy that clouds your clarity, compromises your integrity, lowers your standards, chokes your empathy and challenges your faith,” she wrote.

Naleppa’s career includes posts as president of the Maryland Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and several leadership roles with the Maryland Hospital Association.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s College, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a doctorate in management and process engineering from the University of Maryland University College.

Naleppa was appointed to the Maryland General Assembly’s Workplace Harassment Commission in 2018.