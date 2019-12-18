Quantcast

President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick December 18, 2019

The U.S. House marched toward a historic evening vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, with Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisting Congress must "defend democracy" by evicting him from the White House. Trump would be just the third American president to be impeached, a distinctive dark mark on his tenure.

