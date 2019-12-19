Amy Hennen | MVLS

Amy Hennen, the managing attorney for consumer and housing law with Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, received the organization’s Rising Star Award.

Hennen was recognized for her leadership, energy and profound commitment to serving low-income Marylanders. She received the award on December 9 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel during MLSC’s Annual Awards Reception.

At MVLS, Hennen was instrumental in launching the Bankruptcy Bypass Program for clients whose debts are collection proof and expanded outreach to Spanish-speaking communities. Hennen lends her expertise to several coalitions related to water affordability, tax sale and body attachments.

As the author of opinion pieces for the Baltimore Sun and a contributor to the Maryland State Bar Association’s Bar Bulletin and Bar Journal publications, Hennen amplifies the importance of civil legal services to help the less fortunate. In 2016, she was named to the Leading Women list by The Daily Record.

