Baltimore court to move away from criminal, civil assignments in 2020

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2019

The majority of Baltimore City Circuit Court judges will be eligible to hear either civil or criminal cases on any given day beginning next month, causing some attorneys and stakeholders to express concern about logistics and the management of resources. Judicial assignments are made annually and in previous years were primarily designated as either criminal or civil, ...

