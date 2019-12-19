Quantcast

Harvest Health & Recreation expands Md. operations with AmediCanna management deal

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2019

Medical cannabis firm Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Thursday signed a state-approved management services agreement with Maryland dispensary AmediCanna Dispensary LLC in Halethorpe. The agreement, approved by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, provides Harvest with the right to operate the retail location and the option to acquire the license in the future upon state approval. The Halethorpe location is at ...

