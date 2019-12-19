Quantcast

Judiciary edits jury informational video after attorneys raise concerns

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2019

The Maryland Judiciary has changed a video shown to potential jurors after attorneys raised concerns that it misstated the law on the role of juries in criminal trials. A video produced by the judiciary and available for use statewide since 2013 informed jurors that "it is the role of the jury to determine guilt or innocence." Annapolis attorney Carrie ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo