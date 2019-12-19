Mary Callis and Randy Ontiveros | Maryland Humanities

Mary Callis, the executive director of the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival (GLAF), and Randy Ontiveros, an associate professor in the English department at the University of Maryland, were named to the board of directors with Maryland Humanities, a statewide nonprofit that creates and supports educational experiences in the humanities.

Callis, who lives in Oakland in Garrett County, has been a Maryland Humanities partner for Chautauqua for 25 years. Prior to GLAF, she served in various roles at First United Bank and Trust from 2000 to 2010. Callis is a board member of Garrett College Foundation and volunteers for the Oakland Rotary and Republican Women’s Club of Garrett County. In the past, she has served on the Maryland State Department of Education Fine Arts Advisory Committee, the Garrett County Public Schools Fine Arts Advisory Committee and been active in civic organizations in Oakland, Grantsville and Friendsville.

Ontiveros, a Prince George’s County resident, earned a doctorate from the University of California, Irvine in 2006. Since then, he has taught and conducted research at the University of Maryland in the field of Latinx studies. His book. “In the Spirit of a New People: The Cultural Politics of the Chicano Movement,” was published by New York University Press in 2013. He has published essays on topics ranging from Latinx environmentalism to television coverage of the Mexican-American civil rights movement, and he is currently writing a book about Latinx and the American suburbs. Each spring, Ontiveros teaches Literary Maryland, a popular course in which undergraduates explore the state’s history through its literature and its literature through its history. Among the many authors on the syllabus are Father Andrew White, Edgar Allan Poe, Francis Ellen Watkins Harper, Frederick Douglass, H.L. Mencken, Lucille Clifton, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. In 2015, Ontiveros won the USM Board of Regents’ Faculty Award for Teaching. In 2016, he was awarded the Donna B. Hamilton Award for Teaching Excellence in General Education.

