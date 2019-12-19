Michael Hoehn | CFG Bank

CFG Bank named Michael Hoehn as chief credit and risk officer in its commercial division, where he will focus on asset and guidance line financings.

With more than 25 years of banking and financial experience, Hoehn possesses a diverse skillset in credit risk management and administration, complex financial analysis and underwriting, commercial lending, government supported lending, and relationship management. He also brings extensive expertise in commercial and industrial lending to companies ranging in size from small to Fortune 100.

In addition, Hoehn’s lending capabilities include SBA, portfolio management, credit underwriting, development of policy and procedures, regulatory compliance, problem asset workout, and enterprise risk management.

Prior to joining CFG Bank, Hoehn worked for 15 years at SunTrust Bank, most recently as senior vice president and senior credit officer at the Equipment Finance Group in Baltimore where he managed all credit risk and portfolio management functions.

Hoehn has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Towson University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.