Willie E. May | Morgan St. University

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has announced the election of Morgan State University’s Willie E. May, Ph.D., as a 2019 AAAS Fellow.

May, who serves as Morgan’s vice president for the Division of Research and Economic Development (D-RED), was among the more than 400 newly elected leading scientists from around the world to have earned the lifetime distinction of AAAS Fellow, in honor of their invaluable contributions to science and technology.

In his role as vice president for D-RED, May supports research throughout the University and oversees IP and commercialization efforts. He previously served as the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and as the director of Major Research and Training Activities at the University of Maryland, College Park.

His laboratory-based research is described in more than 90 peer-reviewed technical publications. Recently, he was selected to become a member of the Consumer Reports Board of Directors. Dr. May joined the University in May 2018.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.