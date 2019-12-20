Quantcast

Baltimore police to use surveillance planes on trial basis

By: Louis Krauss December 20, 2019

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Friday his department will begin a trial program to use surveillance planes to assist investigations into the wave of homicides and other violent crimes that have afflicted the city for the last four years. Harrison said the surveillance planes, operated by third-party company Persistent Surveillance Systems, will assist police investigations into murders, robberies and shootings ...

