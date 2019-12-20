Quantcast

CareFirst acquires Medicaid plans in Maryland, Washington

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 20, 2019

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has purchased Medicaid  plans in Maryland and Washington as the region’s dominant health insurer adds Medicaid plans to its portfolio, the insurer announced Friday. The nonprofit insurer bought University of Maryland Health Partners, owned by the University of Maryland Medical System, and Washington, D.C.’s Trusted Health Plan. Both acquisitions are subject to regulatory ...

