Former Baltimore County judge dies unexpectedly

By: Louis Krauss December 20, 2019

Former Baltimore County Judge Patrick Cavanaugh died unexpectedly last Saturday of a heart attack, according to a family member. Cavanaugh, 76, served on the bench for Baltimore County Circuit Court from 2002 through 2013, when he retired. He graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1974 and worked as a solo practitioner from ...

