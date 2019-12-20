Quantcast

Hogan appoints family-law attorney to Queen Anne’s County bench

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 20, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a family-law specialist to the Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court bench. Attorney C. Lynn Knight, with offices in Centreville and Chestertown, will succeed retired Judge Thomas C. Ross. “The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo