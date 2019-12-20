Quantcast

Sola Salon Studios to open at Foundry Row

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2019

Developer Greenberg Gibbons and Vanguard announced Friday that Sola Salon Studios will be joining the roster of services offered at Foundry Row as the 5,613 square-foot salon is expected to open in January. Sola Salon Studios, a salon studio business of independent stylists and other beauty professionals, will be located in the LifeBridge Health building, facing the plaza and ...

