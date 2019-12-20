When discussing the overall state economy, the state’s Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz noted one of the areas officials are particularly proud of is manufacturing.

From 2015 to the second quarter of 2019, the state has added almost 7,400 manufacturing jobs — a 7.1% growth ranking Maryland 13th in the country. The state ranks second among those positioned along the East Coast in terms of growth percentage. (South Carolina took the top spot.)

“We worked really hard to boost up our manufacturing incentives here in the state, particularly the More Jobs for Marylanders tax credit, and we are really seeing manufacturers take the opportunity that has to offer for them,” Schulz said. “Those job creators are really important to us moving forward.”

Michael Kelleher, Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s executive director, said the outlook for manufacturers in the state is still positive despite fears of a looming recession.

“There are a lot of industries that are still growing and they are seeing an increase,” he said. “They are cautious but still positive.”

Caution by the industry is understandable. The Institute for Supply Management, which shows the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), has shown a national slowdown during the last three months. (The last numbers released were for October.)

Though October’s number increased from September, 48.3% to 47.8, the numbers were below the 49.1% that economists had predicted. Any number under 50% is considered a slowdown. August was the first month in a 35-month period where PMI was below 50%. The average during that time frame had been 56.5%. September’s numbers were the worst since June 2009 during the Great Recession.

“I’m not an economist, but what I read on a national level is that things clearly are slowing down, and I think they are slowing down because of the uncertainty around various policies that are being advocated out of the White House,” said Mike Galiazzo, president of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland. “It would not surprise me if that same uncertainty is impacting Maryland manufacturers.”

Companies and businesses statewide have been or might have to adjust to the changes in the economy.

“Companies are cautiously optimistic,” Kelleher said. “They are becoming more conservative with their spending. They are making sure they are investing in the right places. You have companies that are looking at adopting technology as a way to make them more competitive across the landscape.”

Kelleher believes the companies and businesses that are in Maryland have done a good job of targeting growth and diversifying.

“We are still seeing a good number of expansions, so we are still seeing the companies reinvesting in their businesses whether it be through facility expansion or equipment and automation,” he said. “We are seeing the companies double down and invest in their business, I think to position them for growth into the future, but they are doing that cautiously. They are maybe not doubling their square footage, but they are doing enough to make sure they are positioned for growth and to support their businesses.”

Galiazzo said there are two issues facing manufacturers, finding qualified workers and economic uncertainty, that makes planning ahead extremely difficult for manufacturers.

“The economy and the workforce,” he said. “I don’t think you can talk about one without the other. I know companies that have had to cut back on meeting the demand because they can’t get workers to fill certain positions. That is not uncommon.”

While manufacturing encompasses a wide variety of products, Galiazzo said companies will get people to apply for jobs but many are not qualified. Other times, people are hired but then quit soon after they start work.

“Manufacturing has always had a challenge competing for workers because our image is not necessarily one that people promote in a positive way,” he said. “Even if they know what manufacturing is, they still think it is the old industrial manufacturing, which is certainly not the case.”

Some companies may train those with potential, but that doesn’t solve their immediate needs.

“Think about this workforce shortage like your hot water heater breaking in your home,” Galiazzo said. “It needs to be fixed. It needs to be fixed immediately. The workforce issue, I think,really should be viewed as we need first responders, so to speak, to help companies find workers. Are companies willing to have apprentices and interns and programs like that? I think they are, but the urgency of the issue is such that they would prefer to have somebody who is willing to come work for the company.

“The other piece of this is, and this has not changed in two decades, it is not necessarily about technical skills. It is more about behavioral skills that we have challenges in finding workers. We need people who want to show up for work. We need people who want to work. Companies want people who are willing to be there on time.”

In late November, Galiazzo attended a conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on artificial intelligence and the future.

“One way companies are adjusting to the workforce problem is that they are beginning to purchase new technology that will help them continue to be competitive,” he said.

Galiazzo believes public policymakers and leaders in the private sector need to invest more time in understanding the trend that is occurring as a result of advanced technologies being adopted in manufacturing and what that means for the companies to be globally competitive and society in terms of job disruption.

“As the amount of technology within a company increases, the skill sets to work in that company are going to increase also,” he said. “In the future, there will be jobs in manufacturing. They will require higher skill sets and there will actually be a shortage in workers because those skills sets are higher and there are fewer workers who have them.”

As baby boomers retire and new skill sets are adopted, the job requirements are going to change. “The impact is there will be an ever-increasing number of people who will not be prepared to work in these higher-skilled positions,” Galiazzo said. “For society, we need to think about what does this mean? There will be a shortage of skilled workers, but there will be fewer people qualified for those positions. I think that has huge implications for everything we do today in terms of our educational system, in terms of our social system of how do we offer work to people and in terms of our economy.”

Robots don’t pay taxes yet.”

Galiazzo notes business is up in Maryland which may be in part due to Governor Larry Hogan who is pro-business and the policies his administration has produced. He notes there are still thousands of unfilled manufacturing jobs in the state.

“Just imagine what the statistics for manufacturing output would be if we didn’t have a shortage of skilled workers,” Galiazzo said. “Think about that.”