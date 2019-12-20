The Daily Record celebrates 2019 Icon Honors winners

More than 250 people gathered at The Center Club in Baltimore Dec. 16 to celebrate the winners at The Daily Record’s third annual Icon Honors winners. The 2019 awards recognized 26 men and women who are at least 60 years old and have stood out in their fields across the state.

The honorees were selected for the indelible marks they’ve left on their chosen fields, sustained leadership and integrity, having built a lasting legacy, the vision to set and achieve goals, lifting colleagues and community service.

Table sponsors included Abrams Foster Nole & Williams P.A., Baltimore Development Corporation, Bozzuto, Epsilon Registration, GBMC, Heritage Financial Consultants LLC, Law Offices of Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., P.A., Mercy Medical Center, Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland, Sandy Hillman Communications, The Center Club, Towson University, Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A., University System of Maryland Foundation Inc., VPC Inc., Whiteford Taylor Preston LLC and Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP.

To see more photos from the event, go to thedailyrecord.com/icon-honors/.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.