The Daily Record celebrates 2019 Icon Honors winners

2019 Icon Honors winner Ed Hord, founder and senior principal at Hord Coplan Macht, and Aviva Hord pose for a photo at the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
John R. Saunders Jr. M.D., left, chief medical officer of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and David Skeen, a partner with Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP, spend some time networking. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Karen Brice, left, an executive tax assistant with Abrams Foster Nole & Williams P.A., and Kelly Cantley, senior vice president with Bozzuto Construction, enjoy some time together during the Icon Honors event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Mac Tisdale, left, mid-Atlantic region president at F.N.B. Corporation, and Michael Galiazzo, president of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland, get together during the networking portion of the 2019 Icons Honors event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Nancy Smith, senior director of government relations and principal gifts with the Maryland Food Bank; Amy Solomon, vice president of business development with Hartman Executive Advisors; Jim Mathias, director government relations with the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore; and Yaakov “Jake” Weissmann, chief of staff for Maryland Senate President William “Bill” Ferguson, enjoy the 2019 Icon Honors event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Whiteford Taylor Preston LLC colleagues Warren Weaver, Michelle Noorani and Harry S. Johnson pose for a photo with David Skeen, a partner with Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP, during the 2019 Icon Honors event. Johnson, a partner at Whiteford Taylor, was named a 2019 Icon winner. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Icon Honors winner Peggy Naleppa, center, president and CEO of Peninsula Regional Medical Center, stands with Dan Naleppa, left and Vania Tharp-Everett, an account executive with Medix. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Faith E. Thomas Esq., senior vice president and general counsel at Enterprise Community Partners and vice chair of the GBMC HeathCare Board of Directors and Robert K. Brookland, M.D., chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, visit with 2019 Icon Honors winner Harry S. Johnson, a partner with Whiteford Taylor Preston LLP. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Lynn Stewart Mays, a judge in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City; Walter S. Thomas Sr., pastor at New Psmalist Baptist Church; 2019 Icon winner Wanda Keyes Heard, chief judge of the Baltimore City Circuit Court; and Ruby Couch pose for a photo during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Natalie Westmakel; Lynn Stewart Mays, a judge in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City; Walter S. Thomas Sr., pastor at New Psmalist Baptist Church, 2019 Icon Honors winner Wanda Keyes Heard, chief judge of the Baltimore City Circuit Court; Ruby Couch; Reynaldo Casares; and Javon Burden pose for a photo during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, John Karas, cofounder of Karas & Bradford, Attorneys at Law, and chairman of the board at Harford Bank; 2019 Icon Honors winner Christopher W. Nicholson, a partner at Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A.; 2019 Icon Honors winner Charles H. Jacobs Jr., president and CEO of Harford Bank; and Michael Sprouse, vice president of loan administration with Harford Bank, pose for a photo during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Elizabeth Paal Goss, a certified financial planner with Heritage Financial Consultants LLC; 2019 Icon Honors winner Katherine Bays Armstrong, a certified financial planner with Heritage Financial Consultants LLC, and Don Armstrong, have a conversation with Steve Braun, CEO and president of Search Consultants International. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Former Icon Honors winner Ellen Yankellow, left, president and CEO of Correct Rx Pharmacy Services Inc., joins Bozzuto Construction’s Barbara Bozzuto, Thomas Bozzuto, Toby Bozzuto and Lauren Burrows for a photo. Thomas Bozzuto, chairman and co-founder of The Bozzuto Group, was chosen as a 2019 Icon Honors winner. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Icon winner James W. Constable, center, a partner with Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP, gets a photo with Michelle Dase, left, in membership development with The Center Club, and Ella Pritsker, president and creative director of Ella Pritsker Coutoure. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Icon Honors winner Aris Melissaratos, seated, founder of ArMel Scientifics LLC, is joined for a photo by, from left, Michael Galiazzo, president of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland; Angie Moore; and Mac Tisdale, mid-Atlantic region president at F.N.B. Corporation. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Icon Honors winners Sandy Hillman, founder and president of Sandy Hillman Communications, and William “Brit” E. Kirwan, chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland, strike up a conversation during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, 2019 Icon Honors winner William “Brit” E. Kirwan, chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland; 2019 Icon Honors winner Sandy Hillman, founder and president of Sandy Hillman Communications, Sister Helen Amos, RSM, executive chair of the Board of Trustees of Mercy Medical Center; 2019 Icon Honors winner state Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., D-Chesapeake Beach; 2019 Icon Honors winner Peggy Naleppa, president and CEO of Peninsula Regional Medical Center; Virgie Williams, associate director of the library at Baltimore City Community College; and 2019 Icon Honors winner Arnold Williams, managing director of Abrams, Foster, Nole & Williams, PA, get together for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Joy Walker, office manager for Maryland Senate President William “Bill” Ferguson; 2019 Icon Honors winner state Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., D-Chesapeake Beach; Tim Perry, a lobbyist with Perry White Ross Jacobson; and Jake Weissmann, chief of staff for Maryland Senate President William “Bill” Ferguson, get together for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Icon Honors winners Paul A. Tiburzi, left, a partner with DLA Piper, and Thomas Bozzuto, chairman and co-founder of The Bozzuto Group, pose during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Winners of The Daily Record’s 2019 Icon Honors were celebrated at an awards event Dec. 16 at The Center Club in Baltimore. A total of 26 men and women were honored at the third-annual event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
State Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., D-Chesapeake Beach, and Kweisi Mfume, chairman of the Board of Regents at Morgan State University, share a moment at the 2019 Icon Honors event. Both Miller and Mfume were 2019 winners. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, 2019 Icon winners Kweisi Mfume, chairman of the Board of Regents at Morgan State University; Harry S. Johnson, a partner with Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLC; and Arnold Williams, managing director of Abrams, Foster, Nole & Williams PA, gather for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
More than 250 people gathered at The Center Club in Baltimore Dec. 16 to celebrate the winners at The Daily Record’s third annual Icon Honors winners. The 2019 awards recognized 26 men and women who are at least 60 years old and have stood out in their fields across the state.
The honorees were selected for the indelible marks they’ve left on their chosen fields, sustained leadership and integrity, having built a lasting legacy, the vision to set and achieve goals, lifting colleagues and community service.
Table sponsors included Abrams Foster Nole & Williams P.A., Baltimore Development Corporation, Bozzuto, Epsilon Registration, GBMC, Heritage Financial Consultants LLC, Law Offices of Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., P.A., Mercy Medical Center, Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland, Sandy Hillman Communications, The Center Club, Towson University, Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A., University System of Maryland Foundation Inc., VPC Inc., Whiteford Taylor Preston LLC and Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP.
