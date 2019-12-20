Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop provides $7.2M in financing for multifamily development

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial  real estate company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it structured a $7.2 million forward commitment for the permanent financing of Twin Lakes Estates Phase II in Lakeland, Florida. The multifamily community contains 132 apartment units and is supported by an allocation of four percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) in partnership with the Lakeland ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo