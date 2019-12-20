The U.S. economy is slowing and area economists believe a recession may be on the horizon during 2020 but Marylanders should not worry.

“Maryland tends to fare well, relatively speaking, during an economic downturn and that is because of the stabilizing influence of the state’s three major sectors — the federal government, health services and educational services,” said Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group. “Those are our specialties. We are really about institutions, and institutions tend to be more stable economically than individual businesses.”

Basu notes the U.S. Economy has been slowing for the last eight months and will continue to do so next year.

“The U.S. manufacturing sector is already in recession,” he said. “Business investment has already been falling. Remarkable, given that we cut taxes on corporations just two years ago and already have seen the impacts of those tax cuts ebb away.”

Though hiring remains brisk and the consumer sector continues to be strong, businesses are already showing some lack of confidence and investment is softening.

“One suspects that the pace of hiring will also slow next year,which will interfere with what has been a really quite spectacular consumer spending cycle,” he said.

On top of a trade war with China, a softening global economy and the country’s overall indebtedness (national, consumer and corporate), are factors combining to put more pressure on the U.S. economy.

“People will point out, of course, that the stock market has been booming, and the stock market often is viewed as a leading economic indicator but not always,” Basu said. He notes the Dow Jones hit one of its all-time highs in October 2007. Two months later, the country fell into an 18-month recession.

“A booming stock market doesn’t tell me much about the long term outlook for the U.S. economy or even the midterm outlook.”

There is also uncertainty because 2020 is an election year.

“People will say ‘That is not a big deal because we have elections every four years for a new president,’ ” Basu said. “Well that is true, of course, but seldom are the policymaking differences so vast between the potential presidents.”

He believes there will be a significant suppression of transactional volume and that may be enough to thrust the U.S. economy into negative gross territory sometime during the middle to latter stages of next year.

“I am one of these economists who believes the recession is coming within the next 18 months or so, and it may come within the next 12 months,” he said. “It is conceivable.”

Whether President Donald Trump is reelected or there is a new resident in the White House, Basu believes a new economic stimulus package may be introduced if the economy remains weak after the election.

“In general, Maryland benefits when federal government spending is elevated,” he said. “Those are the segments that will perform.”

Dr. Daraius Irani of Towson University’s Regional Economic Studies Institute said the state will create about 9,000 jobs per year over the next three years.

“We think the areas that are strong growth areas are going to be health care and social assistance, professional and scientific technical services, accommodation of food services, educational services and transportation and warehousing,” he said. “… Our projections for 9,000 plus jobs is going to be some anemic growth. That being said — we don’t expect a national recession to be anything near what happened in 2008. If anything, it will be kind of a slowdown that most people won’t necessarily notice. It won’t be as deep and as long as the 2008 one.”

While there is no real estate bubble ready to burst as was the case over a decade ago, Irani said a potential government shutdown could adversely affect Marylanders. The longest government shutdown in U.S. history ran from Dec. 22, 2018, until Jan. 25. The government is currently funded until Dec. 20.

“For Maryland, a large part of our economy is dependent upon the federal government,” he said. “Anything that impacts the federal government really impacts Maryland more proportionally than say an Ohio or an Indiana.”

Though some areas like manufacturing will see a decline next year, Irani notes, health care and cybersecurity may see a boost.

“As a nation who is getting older, health care is on the forefront,” he said. “It’s like being in the funeral business. There is always going to be a need. Health care is the same thing. There is always going to be a need especially as baby boomers start retiring more and more and are committed to staying in place versus going to a retirement home. People are living longer.”

With threats coming from around the world, cybersecurity is also an area that will not be as affected by a recession.

“That is always going to be an area where we think there is going to be a continued need for opportunities and individuals who have those degrees are likely to be employed for the foreseeable future,” Irani said.

Looking at the state’s economy in late November, Basu said it looks quite solid.

“The last few months have been associated with really very strong job growth in Maryland,” he said. “… For much of the year, Maryland was not adding jobs, and all of the sudden in the last two or three months there has been this explosion of new job creation.”

According to the state’s Department of Labor, Maryland added 10,700 jobs in October. Over the past three months, the state gained 27,400 jobs which is the largest amount in the same time frame since 2010. The state’s unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent — the lowest number in more than a decade.

“We’ve had some wonderful job numbers in the past three months in a row,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “… So far, we are looking pretty good.”

Compared to the other states, Maryland is in the middle of the pack in terms of the percentage of job growth, according to Basu.

“Much of that job growth has been in the Baltimore metropolitan area, which really has emerged as the most dynamic part of the state’s economy,” he said. “For many years, that was not true. For many years, suburban Maryland was the engine of growth in Maryland especially Montgomery County. That is no longer the case.”

The dynamism of the state’s economy can be seen in Baltimore and its suburbs through many areas. Basu points to development in downtown Columbia and Towson along with Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrow’s Point, where more than 3,000 industrialized zoned acres are being redeveloped.

“One would have to go back to the late 1990s to observe so many cranes in the air in Baltimore,” he said.

Schulz is excited that every month officials are seeing labor force participation go up and unemployment go down.

“Maryland is at a 68% labor force participation, which is the eighth highest in the country,” she said.

“Obviously that is a very, very important indicator as to what our economy looks like and making sure that we have those that can actively participate and are seeking jobs are actually participating in something that is very important. It might be a sign that higher wages are attracting the job seekers.”

Businesses in the state have also reached out to the department to report worker shortages. Low unemployment can lead to businesses having trouble finding people that they need. After spending four years at the state’s Department of Labor and nearly a year at the Department of Commerce, Schulz said worker shortage “still is the number one issue that businesses talk to us about every single day.”

Whether the economy slows or growth continues, Schulz said her Commerce team remains very busy “which is a very good indicator that there is a lot of site selectors and different types of large corporate entities that are out every single day looking at places to expand. I think as long as our list of possible future new companies continues to grow, we are going to continue to work hard and we are going to remain optimistic that there is a lot of action happening at the grassroots level.”