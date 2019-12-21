Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Sherry Perkins back to lead AAMC; More charges for ex-mayor Catherine Pugh

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2019

Sherry Perkins is back in familiar territory with Anne Arundel Medical Center and so is Catherine Pugh. Lately, though, hers has been a courtroom. On Thursday, Perkins was named the next president of Anne Arundel Medical Center, an institution where she previously spent time as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. Business writer Tim Curtis reported ...

