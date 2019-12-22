Quantcast

New chair is mum, but lawmakers expect Md. Senate judicial panel will tilt left

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 22, 2019

Sen. William C. “Will” Smith says he plans to take a go-slow approach in what will be his first General Assembly session as chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. “I’ll be limiting the bills that I sponsor,” said Smith, D-Montgomery, who will take over for retiring Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” Zirkin when the 90-day session ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo