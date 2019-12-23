Kaitlyn Newsome, Leslie Giron, Daniel King and Idella Crenshaw | GWWO

GWWO hired Kaitlyn Newsome as an architect intern 3, Leslie Giron as a design team member and Daniel King as CADD/BIM technician.

Newsome, a former GWWO intern, rejoins the firm’s architectural staff after a few years away from Baltimore. She received a Master of Architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in architecture from the University of Cincinnati. In her free time, Newsome enjoys working with Habitat for Humanity and Architecture by Children.

Giron joins the firm’s architectural staff and brings to GWWO her technical and client communications skills which she has honed through renovation and new construction projects, including those within historic districts. Throughout her career she has worked on many aspects of the design process from drafting to field verification. Leslie completed her undergraduate studies at the Maryland Institute College of Art and earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Maryland, College Park.

King joins GWWO’s architectural staff and brings a variety of experiences that includes drafting, detailing, FF&E documentation, and product research. His background includes work on multiple community and educational projects. He holds both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Architecture from the University of Hartford where he also helped establish and served as secretary of the University’s chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architect Students. He is also an Associate Member of the AIA and NOMA. In his free time he enjoys writing and is notably a published writer.

Crenshaw will work closely with the firm’s construction specialists, project managers, and project teams providing critical administrative support that will play a key role during the construction phase of projects. Crenshaw is currently pursuing a degree from the Community College of Baltimore County.

