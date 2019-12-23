Patrick Butler, Jamie Lubliner, Steve Weidner and Sean Organ | MMHA

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA), which represents rental housing providers and professional residential services in Maryland, elected Patrick Butler as president of its board of directors, Jamie Lubliner as vice president, Steve Weidner as treasurer and Sean Organ as secretary.

Butler, vice president for Bozzuto Management Company, has held various executive leadership positions on the board, most recently vice president. He has more than 14 years of comprehensive property management experience and, as vice president at Bozzuto Management Company, works with his teams to monitor property operations, implement marketing strategies, and direct financial performance for over 2,000 units in the Baltimore area.

With more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Lubliner, CPA, MBA, vice president of finance at Henderson-Webb, which manages over 10,000 apartments in the Baltimore Metropolitan area. Lubliner is also treasurer for Creative Kids Inc., a nonprofit entity providing free educational services to children and adults in the Essex area.

Weidner, president/CEO of Carpet Consultants, has held the treasurer position for more than 10 years. His company provides floor selections, designs, installations, and carpet cleaning for the multi-housing industry. Weidner also serves as the vice president of the Mid Atlantic Floor Covering Association’s Board of Directors.

Organ, vice president of the Maryland, Central Pennsylvania, and Carolinas’ regions at Morgan Properties, oversees company financials, strategic planning, executes company initiatives, and coaches and develops future leaders. A Certified Property Manager candidate, he is also a member of the National Apartment Association (NAA) and the Institute of Real Estate Management.

