Tydings attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers list

A total of 12 attorneys from Tydings, a Baltimore law firm that serves individuals and businesses in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia through its offices in Baltimore and Towson, were listed among the 2020 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

Recognized were Herbert J. Belgrad (Family Law), Glenn E. Bushel (General Litigation), Richard L. Costella (Creditor/Debtor Rights), Diane V. D’Aiutolo (Medical Malpractice Defense), Mark D. Dopkin (Real Estate), Emerson L. Dorsey Jr. (Real Estate), Alan M. Grochal (Bankruptcy: Business), John B. Isbister (Class Action) and Ferrier R. Stillman (Family Law). Honored as Rising Stars were Lauren S. Ellison (Business/Corporate), Marissa K. Lilja (Bankruptcy-Business) and Matthew C. Nelson (Medical Malpractice Defense).

