Tydings attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers list

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2019

First row, from left, Herbert J. Belgrad, Glenn E. Bushel and Richard L. Costella; Second row, Diane V. D’Aiutolo, Mark D. Dopkin and Emerson L. Dorsey Jr.; Third row, Alan M. Grochal, John B. Isbister and Ferrier R. Stillman; Fourth row, Lauren S. Ellison, Marissa K. Lilja and Matthew C. Nelson

A total of 12 attorneys from Tydings, a Baltimore law firm that serves individuals and businesses in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia through its offices in Baltimore and Towson, were listed among the 2020 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

Recognized were Herbert J. Belgrad (Family Law), Glenn E. Bushel (General Litigation), Richard L. Costella (Creditor/Debtor Rights), Diane V. D’Aiutolo (Medical Malpractice Defense), Mark D. Dopkin (Real Estate), Emerson L. Dorsey Jr. (Real Estate), Alan M. Grochal (Bankruptcy: Business), John B. Isbister (Class Action) and Ferrier R. Stillman (Family Law). Honored as Rising Stars were Lauren S. Ellison (Business/Corporate), Marissa K. Lilja (Bankruptcy-Business) and Matthew C. Nelson (Medical Malpractice Defense).

