WMATA upgrades fleet with 132 new buses

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2019

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) on Monday upgraded its bus fleet again with an order of 132 heavy-duty transit buses from Minnesota-based bus manufacturer New Flyer of America. The order of 100 Xcelsior 40-foot buses and 32 Xcelsior 60-foot buses is the third installment of a five-year contract by WMATA first announced in July 2018 and for a ...

