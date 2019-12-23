Quantcast

World Trade Center Institute announces first Youth Diplomats

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2019

The Baltimore-based World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) announced Monday the inaugural class of participants of its Youth Diplomats Program. The new program for Maryland high school juniors and seniors helps students who are interested in building leadership and cross-cultural communication skills take their first steps towards becoming global citizens through a series of workshops, meetings with professionals and volunteer ...

