1 man, 3 teens charged with murder in Maryland stabbing

By: Associated Press December 24, 2019

OXON HILL — One man and three teenagers have been arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland community center. Authorities last week announced the arrests of 21-year-old Jairo Rodriguez-Alvarado, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, news outlets report. All are charged as adults and are being held without bail. Erick ...

