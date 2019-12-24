Quantcast

Ambu makes US distribution deal for MRI-compatible EEG cups

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019

The Maryland-based American subsidiary of a Denmark medical products firm has reached a distribution deal with a Massachusetts company. Ambu Inc. of Columbia will let Ives EEG Solutions LLC be the exclusive U.S. distributor of its MRI-compatible single-use electroencephalogram cup electrodes. Because the EEG cup works with MRIs, it means the cup doesn't need to be removed from patients ...

