CallRevu integrates with automotive dealer CRM software

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019

A Hunt Valley conversation data company has integrated its technology with a customer relationship management platform for automotive dealers. CallRevu LLC's technology will work with the DriveCentric platform. CallRevu said the integration will give automotive dealers a more efficient and effective way to connect with potential customers, log sales calls in a centralized location, and maximize each phone opportunity. Users ...

