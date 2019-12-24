Quantcast

Clustered Spires Cemetery completes mausoleum renovations

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019

A historic cemetery in Frederick has completed renovations to its mausoleum. Clustered Spires Cemetery's renovation included replacement of damaged terra-cotta roof tiles by Kent Construction Group, repavement of more than 21,000 square feet of gravel roads, including the mausoleum's concrete stairway landing. Shrubs and trees were also removed for a newly designed landscape around the mausoleum. The cemetery ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo