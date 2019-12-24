Quantcast

Industrial Caulk & Seal to move HQ in Harford County

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019

A Harford County commercial and industrial caulking and concrete flooring company is changing addresses in the new year. Industrial Caulk & Seal Inc. plans to move its corporate office from 2216 Perryman Road, Aberdeen, to 423 Oakton Way, Abingdon.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo