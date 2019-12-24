Quantcast

Michael Jackley, Joseph Greenwald business law and tax department founder, dies

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019

Michael Dano Jackley, founder of the business law and tax department at Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, PA, died Dec. 22 in Winchester, Virginia. Jackley, a Baltimore native, was 77 years old. He joined the Prince George's County firm in 1973 when it decided to expand its litigation based practice to business. He later added to his department and expanded its practice to ...

