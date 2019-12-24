Quantcast

Ruro launches Limfinity developer program, training service

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019

A Frederick maker of laboratory software is now offering a service for developers that use its information management platform. Ruro Inc.'s Limfinity Developers Program is free for the company's customers and partners. The program includes discussions and tools to enhance, strengthen and even make new system deployments. Members can exchange ideas, ask questions and help shape the future of ...

