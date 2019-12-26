Quantcast

DiamondRock settles hurricane insurance claim for $247M

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019

A Bethesda real estate investment trust focused on hotels has settled an insurance claim arising from Hurricane Irma in 2017. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. agreed to settle its claim for the Havana Cabana in Key West, Florida and the Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, for total insurance payments of $246.75 million, ...

