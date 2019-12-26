Quantcast

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises more than $100K at 15th annual gala

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019

From left, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Mary Hastler, CEO of the Harford County Public Library; Jenny Dombeck, foundation director of the Harford County Public Library; and Cindy Mumby, director of governmental and community relations with Harford County, attended the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala.

Stacey A. Rebbert, left, the director of marketing and corporate communications with Harford Mutual Insurance, and Eric T. Rebbert, vice president and business development officer with Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, pose for a photo.

From left, Allen Jackson, supervisor of deli and prepared foods with Klein's ShopRite; Gail Jackson, with food services at Harford County Public Schools; Ronald Stafford, security manager with the Department of the Army; Laura Stafford, learning and development manager with Klein's ShopRite, LeeAnn Sterling, director of human resources with Klein's ShopRite; and Chris Sterling, TOD with the Department of the Treasury, pose for photo.

From left, Jessica Meerholz, a teacher at Harford Day School; Bridget Forney, vice president with Profiles PR; Jennifer Kee, associate director of content with Kiddie Academy; and Amanda Mathews, manager of sales engineering at iCIMS, attended the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala.

Guests at Harford County Public Library Foundation's 15th annual gala participate in karaoke.

From left, Dawn Hamilton, vice president, product management with Freedom Federal Credit Union; Lisa Fuller, owner of Fuller & Associates Insurance; and Diane Moore, public relations specialist with HAR-CO Credit Union, enjoy the evening at the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala.

The Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala, “Zilla: An Evening in the Stacks — The King of the Galas,” raised more than $100,000 Nov. 2 at the recently renovated and reopened Abingdon Library.

The funds raised will be used to support Harford County Public Library’s science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics programs and initiatives.

The gala’s theme focused on the original 1954 movie “Godzilla.” The more than 700 guests escaped to Japan and enjoyed an evening of classic surprises with a modern flare.

The evening featured catering provided by Water’s Edge Catering and Matsuri Japanese Restaurant; desserts from Klein’s ShopRite plus beverages courtesy of Coffee Coffee, Jim’s Bottleworks, Klein’s ShopRite and Sierra Nevada. The sake and bourbon bar was provided by Beard’s Hill Liquors.

Entertainment included music by Mood Swings, karaoke by Iceman Entertainment and koto by Yuriko Gandolfo from the Washington Toho Koto Society.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins and was assisted by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The auction featured an all-day off-shore fishing excursion; 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame weekend with Derek Jeter; an Italian-inspired dinner for eight with former Bad Company bassist, personal chef and sommelier, Paul Cullen; a Thanksgiving dinner for 20; a farm-to-freezer package with fresh meats and ice cream from Harford County farmers, naming of a street in the Town of Bel Air, dinner in the wine room at Water’s Edge, an Orioles opening day package, a child’s birthday party in the Bel Air Library’s Children’s Department and tickets to a year of celebrations in Harford County.

In addition, an 18-karat white gold and diamond bracelet and ring, donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers, were raffled the evening of the gala.

