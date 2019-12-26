Harford County Public Library Foundation raises more than $100K at 15th annual gala

The Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala, “Zilla: An Evening in the Stacks — The King of the Galas,” raised more than $100,000 Nov. 2 at the recently renovated and reopened Abingdon Library.

The funds raised will be used to support Harford County Public Library’s science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics programs and initiatives.

The gala’s theme focused on the original 1954 movie “Godzilla.” The more than 700 guests escaped to Japan and enjoyed an evening of classic surprises with a modern flare.

The evening featured catering provided by Water’s Edge Catering and Matsuri Japanese Restaurant; desserts from Klein’s ShopRite plus beverages courtesy of Coffee Coffee, Jim’s Bottleworks, Klein’s ShopRite and Sierra Nevada. The sake and bourbon bar was provided by Beard’s Hill Liquors.

Entertainment included music by Mood Swings, karaoke by Iceman Entertainment and koto by Yuriko Gandolfo from the Washington Toho Koto Society.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins and was assisted by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The auction featured an all-day off-shore fishing excursion; 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame weekend with Derek Jeter; an Italian-inspired dinner for eight with former Bad Company bassist, personal chef and sommelier, Paul Cullen; a Thanksgiving dinner for 20; a farm-to-freezer package with fresh meats and ice cream from Harford County farmers, naming of a street in the Town of Bel Air, dinner in the wine room at Water’s Edge, an Orioles opening day package, a child’s birthday party in the Bel Air Library’s Children’s Department and tickets to a year of celebrations in Harford County.

In addition, an 18-karat white gold and diamond bracelet and ring, donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers, were raffled the evening of the gala.

