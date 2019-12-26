Quantcast

Nonstop violence as Baltimore nears record homicide rate

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano December 26, 2019

Baltimore could wrap up 2019 with its highest per-capita homicide rate on record as killings of adults and minors alike for drugs, retribution, money or no clear reason continue to add up and city officials appear unable to stop the violence. Police recorded 338 homicides as of Tuesday, following a week of relentless gunfire that saw ...

