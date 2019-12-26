Quantcast

Sea levels are rising and so are risks to the Port of Baltimore

By: Capital News Service Jazmin Conner and Elliott Davis December 26, 2019

Officials at the Port of Baltimore, one of Maryland’s biggest economic assets, have acknowledged that sea levels are rising, but their efforts toward combating climate change are a work in progress. “We rely on the water,” said Kristen Fidler, director of the Office of Harbor Development at the Maryland Port Administration. She added that the administration ...

