For new year, confectioner to drop 400-pound marshmallow

By: Daily Record Staff and BridgeTower Media Newswires December 27, 2019

Most are familiar with the Times Square ball drop to celebrate the new year. Fans of the Peeps brand, which has one of its two retail candy stores in Maryland, can watch a giant marshmallow drop at a festival in Pennsylvania.

