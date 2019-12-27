Quantcast

Maryland town considers vaping ban at residents’ request

By: Associated Press December 27, 2019

WESTMINSTER — A town in Maryland is considering a ban on vaping in enclosed public spaces. The Carroll County Times reported Thursday that officials in Westminster discussed the matter at a recent meeting. Two citizens had made a request to bar the practice in some places in the Baltimore suburb. Officials directed the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance ...

