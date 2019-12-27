Quantcast

Md. minimum wage to see first increase on road to $15

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 27, 2019

Maryland’s minimum wage will increase Wednesday as the state begins implementing a new law passed this year that will raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour for most businesses by 2025. The minimum wage will increase for all businesses to $11.00 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2020, up from $10.10 an hour.  The wage increase ...

