The Baltimore Station raises $83K at Stars Stripes and Chow

More than 500 people attended The Baltimore Station’s fifth annual Stars, Stripes & Chow Chili Edition cookoff Nov. 2 at Port Covington’s South Point at West Covington Park.

The event raised more than $83,000 to help individuals dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs.

Teams participating in the chili competition represented the area’s business, nonprofit and college community. Emerging as the judges’ pick for “Best Chili” was the Maryland Multi-Housing Association and Zeffert and Gold Catering and Event Planning. The winner of the “Best Booth” award went to the Nelson family who took guests down the rabbit hole with Alice to wonderland. Meanwhile, first-time participants, Phi Kappa Psi fraternity from Towson University was awarded the “People’s Choice” award for their chili recipe.

Endless samples of original chili recipes delighted guests, while Mission Barbecue and the Pizza di Joey Food Truck supplemented the menu by contributing a lunch spread and City Limits supplied the beverages. An active kid’s zone for attendees of all ages enjoyed activities like the caricature drawings, cupcake decorating, a petting zoo by Ferrets & Friends, balloon animals, sidewalk games and more.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.