The Baltimore Station raises $83K at Stars Stripes and Chow

The Nelson Family returned to Stars, Stripes & Chow to defend their “Best Chili” title with an Alice in Wonderland theme. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
Members from Towson University’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity participated in their first chili cookoff where they took home the “People’s Choice” award. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
From left, Stars, Stripes & Chow judges Jonathan Myers, a meteorologist with WBFF-TV; Lou Kousouris, executive vice president at Artemis properties and honorary event chair; Dianne Bradley, office manager at SubCom; Paul Martin, assistant clinical director at The Baltimore Station; Matthew Hackner; and Vince Patton, senior vice president for leadership development at NewDay USA, pose for a photo with the Orioles Bird and Christie Walsh-Myers, event chair and president of The Baltimore Station’s Board of Directors; John Friedel, executive director of The Baltimore Station and Kim Callari, director of development and communications at The Baltimore Station. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
Julie Kernan, left, president and CEO of Business Volunteers of Maryland, poses for a photo with Debbie Joy, marketing director with Library Systems & Services Inc. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
Shelby Smith, left, assistant kitchen manager at The Baltimore Station, and Mindy and Jay Hinsley from the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), get a photo with The Oriole Bird during the Stars, Stripes & Chow event. SAME sponsored The Baltimore Station’s team and assisted with the booth at the event. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
Guests of all ages enjoyed activities including cupcake decorating during The Baltimore Station’s fifth annual Stars, Stripes & Chow event. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
Stacy Kahatapitiya, right, a member of The Baltimore Station’s Board of Directors, and Somendra Kahatapitiya enjoy their time at The Baltimore Station’s fifth annual Stars, Stripes & Chow event. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
From left, Erin Dix, Samuel Sybert, Shari Sybert, Andrew Sybert and Stephen Sybert pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
The Maryland Multi-Housing Association celebrates its “Best Chili” recipe with the Ravens Playmakers. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
Rosalyn Jefferson and Larry Taylor, administrative coordinator at The Baltimore Station, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station)
More than 500 people attended The Baltimore Station’s fifth annual Stars, Stripes & Chow Chili Edition cookoff Nov. 2 at Port Covington’s South Point at West Covington Park.
The event raised more than $83,000 to help individuals dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs.
Teams participating in the chili competition represented the area’s business, nonprofit and college community. Emerging as the judges’ pick for “Best Chili” was the Maryland Multi-Housing Association and Zeffert and Gold Catering and Event Planning. The winner of the “Best Booth” award went to the Nelson family who took guests down the rabbit hole with Alice to wonderland. Meanwhile, first-time participants, Phi Kappa Psi fraternity from Towson University was awarded the “People’s Choice” award for their chili recipe.
Endless samples of original chili recipes delighted guests, while Mission Barbecue and the Pizza di Joey Food Truck supplemented the menu by contributing a lunch spread and City Limits supplied the beverages. An active kid’s zone for attendees of all ages enjoyed activities like the caricature drawings, cupcake decorating, a petting zoo by Ferrets & Friends, balloon animals, sidewalk games and more.
