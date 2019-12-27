Quantcast

Ulysses Currie, state lawmaker from PG, dies at 82

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2019

State Sen. Ulysses Currie, a Prince George's County Democrat who became dean of African-American lawmakers in the chamber but was censured for an ethics violation, has died. Currie, 82, had been suffering from an undisclosed but lengthy illness, an associate told The Daily Record. Currie, the son of a North Carolina sharecropper, was elected to the General Assembly ...

