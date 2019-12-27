Watch: Baltimore rapper DDm stars in ELM’s Goodwill video

A girl browsing a secondhand store finds an electronic keyboard. She begins tapping some keys, and a friendly man wearing the store’s uniform offers advice on how to play the instrument before bursting into a song about the organization that runs the store:

“Make a change. Be the change. Let us keep the change. / And we can share the opportunities that we can bring.”

Baltimore rapper DDm spends the next few minutes performing lyrics about shopping, job training and improving Baltimore, leading into the earwormy refrain: “What Baltimore needs now is more Goodwill.”

The video was produced by Early Light Media of Baltimore. Director Darren Durlach told The Daily Record that the company was brought into the project by Paul Wolman of WolmanEdge, who was helping Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake plan its 100th anniversary Gala, set for November. Wolman wanted an emotional video for the gala to express that Goodwill is more than just a thrift store, Durlach said.

Working with Jonathan Balog, vice president of marketing and communications of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Durlach developed a concept for the video that involved a rap song made in a Goodwill store. Durlach worked with music producer Sean Mercer.

The team had six weeks to produce the video, which included finding a rapper to participate in something that might be outside of their personal brand and writing and recording a song. Mercer suggested working with DDm.

“We were a little bit crossing our fingers that he would be able to play ball with us on such a short amount of time.,” Durlach said. “He was excellent. He was a complete professional. He was willing to work with us on the lyrics.”

DDm said he was willing to work on the project because he could relate to the organization from his personal experiences.

“I’ve shopped at thrift stores pretty much my whole life. I’ve been homeless before. I’ve had to depend on public assistance and services, and things like Goodwill,” DDm said. “It kind of felt like giving back or reflecting on a part of your life that helped you become a better person, and it definitely teaches you a lot of humility.”

To make the song, Balog provided some messages that Goodwill hoped to include, and DDm took it home and sketched it into a rap song. Mercer spent a day in the studio, with DDm recording lyrics to Mercer’s beat. Mercer also brought in a chorus of children for some of the song.

To shoot the video, Early Light Media shot for one day at a Goodwill store in Ellicott City. The store was open for business, but a section of the store was blocked off for the production.

“Customers started coming in like around 10 o’clock, so you’re filming, and customers are walking up close,” trying to see what was going on, DDm said, adding that some customers were trying to buy merchandise that was in the part of the store where they were recording.

“It was a very fun day on set. We had music on a stereo blasting, and people in the store were dancing even before we told them what was going on,” Durlach said. “We’d ask people to be in it and most were just having fun and happy to be in it. … It was a really light-hearted day.”

Most of the people seen dancing in the video are store employees, while others are shoppers. One dancer in a flannel shirt is David Larson of Early Light Media, who directed the video.

The video was shown at Goodwill of the Chesapeake’s gala in November. Early Light Media also made :30 and :60 second versions for possible advertising use.

Durlach said the challenge of this video was in going from concept to completion in a short time and with a nonprofit’s budget constraints.

“Everybody chipped in and contributed in a big way to make it happen,” Durlach said.

“It’s probably one of the most seamless things that I’ve ever done,” DDm said of the experience. “All around, from the video team to the production team, it was pretty straightforward.”

