Creditors Rights Law firm is seeking Collection Attorney with 1-5 years experience. Knowledge of Federal and State laws regarding credit and collections, including regulatory compliance preferred but not required. Candidate must be licensed in Maryland – multi jurisdictional licensing a plus in MD, VA and DE. Salary based on skills and experience.

