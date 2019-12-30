ADVERTISEMENT

Creditors Rights Law firm seeking licensed Compliance Attorney. Qualified candidate will have the ability to review and analyze regulatory complaints and litigation matters and determine best course of action for the firm. A thorough understanding of best practices regarding credit and collections is required. Experience in the ARM industry preferred. Salary based on skills and experience.

