Jesse Cunningham IV and Fred Merchant | Community Foundation of Harford County

The Community Foundation of Harford County, a nonprofit whose mission is to meet the changing needs and interests of the community for the benefit of Harford County residents, elected Jesse Cunningham IV and Fred Merchant to its board of directors, both for three-year terms.

Cunningham works with his son, Jesse Cunningham V, as part of the father-and-son team at Mountain View Insurance Solutions in Bel Air. He assists individuals and families with income preservation, asset protection and legacy distribution to provide financial security.

He has worked in the financial services industry for more than 33 years. His passion is to help families protect and navigate their financial world. His business is built on the principal of supporting and serving people in his community, from retirees to the next generation.

Cunningham is also an active member of Mountain Christian Church.

Merchant serves as a commissioner for the Harford County Liquor Control Board and as a volunteer for Mountain Christian Church, assisting members in joining small groups and short- term studies.

He retired recently from SURVICE Engineering Company after 15 years serving as an analyst, a team leader and as the EA&T Group manager.

He also spent 22 years on active duty in the Army. During his last assignment on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Merchant was the deputy director, Survivability Directorate, Army Evaluation Center. He was responsible for providing resources, oversight and training to the uniformed and civilian engineers, scientists and analysts performing ballistic and non-ballistic survivability evaluations for Army and joint systems.

In addition, Merchant was also the principal inspector general for the 21st Theater Support Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and the chief of modeling and simulation at the Signal Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia.

