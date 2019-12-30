Quantcast

Lockheed Martin delivers 134 F-35s in 2019, exceeding annual commitment

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2019

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin delivered the 134th F-35 aircraft for the year Monday, exceeding the joint government and industry 2019 delivery goal of 131 aircraft. The 134-fighter total deliveries represent a 47% increase from 2018 and nearly a 200% production increase from 2016. In 2020, Lockheed Martin plans to deliver 141 F-35s and ...

