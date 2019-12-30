Quantcast

Md. opioid deaths continue to trend down but remain near record levels

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 30, 2019

Opioid-related deaths in Maryland continued to trend below 2018 deaths but remained elevated, according to preliminary data released by the state Monday. Through the first nine months of the year, there were 1,574 opioid-related deaths, down 4.8% from the same time period last year, when there were 1,653 opioid-related deaths. “The third-quarter data show that we must ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo