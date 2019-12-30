Quantcast

Terreno Realty sells Annapolis Junction property for nearly $15M

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2019

Terreno Realty Corporation, an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, sold an industrial property in Annapolis Junction for approximately $15 million, company officials said Monday. The property consists of one industrial R&D building containing approximately 97,000 square feet on 6.3 acres at 9020 Junction Drive. The property was ...

