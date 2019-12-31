FEATURED MOVER | Lisa Carmichael, Gross Mendelsohn

Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates hired Lisa Carmichael as director of business development.

Carmichael helps business and nonprofit leaders find solutions for their toughest business issues by connecting them with the right CPAs and advisers. She represents the firm at conferences, seminars and other events.

A seasoned business development professional with more than 13 years of experience, Carmichael spent nearly 10 years with the Baltimore Business Journal. After starting as an event coordinator, Carmichael took on increasing responsibility, becoming product sales director in 2018.

Outside of the office, Carmichael volunteers as a board member and director of communications with the Business Women’s Network of Howard County.

ABOUT LISA CARMICHAEL

Resides in:

Towson area

Education:

University of Central Florida

If you had not chosen business development as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have chosen some type of career dealing with animals and wildlife – I love animals and would have loved to tour the world to see every type of animal up close and in person!

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacations have been to the islands! I love the sun and warmth.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go for a hike with my dogs, sit outside and enjoy some wine!

Favorite TV series:

Right now I am loving “American Horror Story” — but anything that can make me laugh is a plus.

Favorite quotation:

“You’re never too old and it’s never too late.”

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.